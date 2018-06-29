Two Men Charged After Police Chase in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after a foot chase in Northumberland County.

Police say they were called for a disturbance involving weapons around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Shamokin.

Upon arriving at the scene, they allegedly found Aquil Lee, 25 of Shamokin, holding a crowbar and Jaquel Staten, 25 of Philadelphia, attempt to toss away a handgun.

Both suspects took off on foot and were eventually caught and placed into custody.

Staten is facing felony fire arms charges. Lee is locked up on a probation violation with other charges pending in Northumberland County.

