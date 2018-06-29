Talkback 16 features calls and friendly reminders about the heat wave but first callers react to the deadly shooting in the newsroom at the Capital Gazette in Maryland.
Talkback 16: Heat Wave, Deadly Newsroom Shooting
-
Talkback 16: Compliments and Criticism
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Shooting, Fireworks, Road and Bridge Repair
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Shootings, Student Walkouts, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Children Separated from Parents at the Border
-
Talkback 16: School Shooting, Royal Wedding
-
-
Talkback 16: Trap Shooting, Tornado Damage, Border Crisis
-
Talkback 16: Pit Bull Shot
-
Talkback 16: Metal Detectors, Police Shooting of Unarmed Teenager
-
Talkback 16: Missing Dog, Dangerous Streets
-
Talkback 16: Gun Violence, Veteran Memorial Theft, Roundabouts
-
-
Talkback 16: Teacher Strikes, Immigration
-
Talkback 16: Remembering Veterans, Drowning at Nay Aug Gorge
-
Talkback 16: Memorial Day, Fireworks, Potholes