Rig Rollover Ties Up Traffic Near I-81 Off-ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tractor trailer crashed on the North Scranton Expressway. The inbound lanes coming from Dickson City are closed. It appears truck was turning from the notch onto the Expressway. Police say the truck is hauling onions. @wnep pic.twitter.com/AEDdyhcFR6 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) June 29, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A rig rollover on an interstate off-ramp has traffic tied up in part of Lackawanna County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday near the Scranton Expressway exit (191) from Interstate 81 in Scranton.

There is no word on injuries and no word from PennDOT on how long traffic will be tied up.

Get real-time traffic information at WNEP Traffic Tracker.