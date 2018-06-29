Rig Rollover Ties Up Traffic Near I-81 Off-ramp

Posted 11:54 am, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10PM, June 29, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A rig rollover on an interstate off-ramp has traffic tied up in part of Lackawanna County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday near the Scranton Expressway exit (191) from Interstate 81 in Scranton.

There is no word on injuries and no word from PennDOT on how long traffic will be tied up.

Get real-time traffic information at WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Image from PennDOT traffic camera

