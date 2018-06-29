× Restaurant Robber Headed to Prison

HONESDALE, Pa. — The woman accused of robbing a restaurant in Wayne County at gunpoint has been sentenced to prison.

Kelley Branning, 30, was sentenced Thursday to 40 months to 96 months for robbery. She pleaded guilty to a felony robbery charge.

Branning robbed the China Castle Restaurant on Main Street in Honesdale in December 2017. She wore a mask and showed a handgun. She handed the restaurant owner a note demanding money and got away with about $347.

She turned herself in a few days later, saying she was drunk and needed money for drugs.