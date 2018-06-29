Pawtucket vs SWB RailRiders

Posted 10:48 pm, June 29, 2018, by

The SWB RailRiders hosted Pawtucket for a three game series at PNC Field.   A five run 2nd inning lifted the RailRiders to a 7-4 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s