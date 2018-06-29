North-South District IV All Star football game

Posted 10:46 pm, June 29, 2018, by

The District IV, North-South All Star football game was held on a hot night at South Williamsport H.S.  Selinsgrove QB Logan Leiby threw for five Touchdowns in the first half as the South rolled 63-20.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

