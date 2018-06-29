New Park Open in Downtown Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A new pocket park in downtown Stroudsburg is now open to the public.

Pocket parks are small parks built in urban areas.

Borough officials say it took two years to transform the vacant property at the corner of Quaker Alley and 6th Street.

The new public park was made possible by donations from the community.

"The contributors, I mean from $5 to $3,000. People came out and they just wanted to make a park in downtown Stroudsburg," said Mayor Tarah Probst.

Officials say they plan to expand the park in the future.