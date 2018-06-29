× Keeping Cool at the Campground

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Fourth of July week is always a busy time for campgrounds and now with the expected heat, one campground in Union County is expecting even more visitors.

Hidden underneath the trees in R.B. Winter State Park near Mifflinburg, Julia Shore from Maryland has spent the past week camping with her family.

“We have been walking around, going fishing, went to the beach.”

This is Julia’s second time camping. Her uncle who lives near Northumberland has been coming here for years.

“We come up here because it’s usually cooler, like 10 degrees than where we usually live but I hear there is going to be a heatwave,” Caleb Rathmell said.

“The heat is going to make the nights longer and the people more irritated,” Wayne Delcamp said.

The heat isn’t the only thing coming. Campground host Wayne Delcamp expects a lot more campers soon.

With the Fourth of July falling in the middle of the week, Delcamp says this weekend and next weekend will be busy.

“Today we’ve got 35 coming in, basically half the campground is coming in tonight, so yeah, it will get pretty busy here,” Delcamp asid.

With expected highs in the 90s this week, Delcamp says it should stay a little cooler than that in the state park but he suggests people keep hydrated.

“Keep the activities limited to the cooler part of the day and don’t get caught out on the trail with nothing to drink,” he advised.

“Everything had to be red, white, and blue because we are getting ready for the Fourth of July and playing in the cold water and eating lots of good food having a good time,” said Melody Folk.

Even if you’re not a camper, you can still come to R.B. Winter State Park and cool off in the lake.