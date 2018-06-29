Interstate Welcome Center in Monroe County Ready to Reopen

Posted 11:15 am, June 29, 2018

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. --Just in time for holiday travel rush, there is some good news for folks riding through part of the Poconos.

The welcome center right off Interstate 80 in Monroe County is finally set to reopen on Monday, July 2.

The center at Delaware Water Gap closed for renovations back in November.

PennDOT had hoped to reopen the facility by Memorial Day, but officials say bad weather and additional roof repairs put the project behind schedule.

According to PennDOT, the $2.5 million project includes interior and exterior renovations such as Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades; new bathroom equipment; heating, cooling and ventilation upgrades; updated wiring and electrical equipment; parking lot upgrades; exterior and rooftop drainage and repairs to the building’s façade.

