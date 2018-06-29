Eight People Charged in Million Dollar Drug Ring Bust

Posted 9:48 pm, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:47PM, June 29, 2018

 

 

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Eight people are accused of operating a $1 million drug ring in the Poconos.

The State Attorney General's office announced charged on Friday for those eight people from Monroe and Cabon Counties.

Authorities say they sold $1.3 million in heroin, crystal meth and other drugs.

It happened over about a two year period in Monroe and Carbon counties.

Joseph St. Clair, 58, of East Stroudsburg, is also charged but not pictured.

1 Comment