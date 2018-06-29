Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Visits Lehigh Valley for Book Signing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHALL, Pa. -- The man who led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory was in the Allentown area on Friday night.

Hundreds lined up to see Nick Foles at the Barnes & Noble at the Lehigh Valley Mall.

Some spectators showed up as early as 4:30 a.m.

The Eagles quarterback was there signing copies of his book, "Believe It."

It is part of a state-wide book tour.

Back in February, Foles helped lead the Eagles over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

"There's a lot of people wanting to come sign books. We only have a short amount to do it, I mean, we've been traveling all over the state today. So the lines go pretty fast but I'm able to see everybody, see the emotion, say hi and it's been pretty awesome," said Foles.

About 400 people attended the book signing near Allentown.