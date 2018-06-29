Barnes & Noble: We Are Rebuilding

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Barnes & Noble bookstore in Wilkes-Barre Township badly damaged by this month’s EF2 tornado is expected to reopen later this year.

The bookstore chain announced Friday that repairs to the store in the Arena Hub Plaza have started.

Officials say all employees will be able to keep their jobs

Barnes & Noble is hoping to reopen the Wilkes-Barre Township by Thanksgiving.

A manager in that bookstore is credited with keeping some of the store’s workers safe when the tornado hit.

