Accused Pike County Bathroom Peeper Admits to Crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD, Pa -- An accused bathroom peeper in Pike County has pleaded guilty.

Caitland Williams from Lords Valley faced a slew of charges including sexual abuse of children by recording and attempted child pornography.

Williams pleaded guilty Thursday to invasion of privacy and wiretapping in Pike County.

State police say Williams used a cell phone to record women and kids in the bathroom at the Dunkin Donuts and Xtra Mart near Blooming Grove in 2015.

41.324669 -74.801139