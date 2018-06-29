Accused Pike County Bathroom Peeper Admits to Crimes

Posted 11:33 am, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:34AM, June 29, 2018

MILFORD, Pa -- An accused bathroom peeper in Pike County has pleaded guilty.

Caitland Williams from Lords Valley faced a slew of charges including sexual abuse of children by recording and attempted child pornography.

Williams pleaded guilty Thursday to invasion of privacy and wiretapping in Pike County.

State police say Williams used a cell phone to record women and kids in the bathroom at the Dunkin Donuts and Xtra Mart near Blooming Grove in 2015.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment