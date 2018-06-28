× Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market Blossoms with Business

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A favorite summertime tradition in the Wyoming Valley is back.

The Farmers Market on Public Square opened Thursday morning and it was blossoming with business on its first day back.

People said it has something for everyone, whether you’re a newcomer or you’ve made this a summer Thursday tradition.

“It’s nice to enjoy with the people, share everything with my grandkids. This is my first time here,” Pedro Suarez of Wilkes-Barre said.

“I love the farmers market. I was just wondering if the farmers’ crops were ready yet,” Rhoda Moses of Plains Township said.

You can see it for yourself. Many crops are ready.

Farmers said even after a cool early spring the recent weather has been good to them. They’re happy to be back on the square.

“It’s wonderful. I mean a lot of people are happy to see you again they’re glad for the fresh fruits and vegetables,” Ray Zimmerman of Zimmerman Farms said.

Vendors said as farm to table gets even more popular — the farmers market on Public Square gets even busier.

“It’s changed a lot. There’s a lot more farm to table going on. People are looking a lot more for fresh stuff,” Linda Franciosa of Quails-R-Us said.

But what really sets the farmers market apart from the rest?

“Everybody is so friendly. The entertainment. It’s fun to have something to eat and listen to the entertainment and of course the farmers, I feel like a little bit of a farmer myself,” Moses said.

You can try some of the fresh fruits and vegetables for yourself.

The farmers market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now until mid-November.