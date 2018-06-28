× Vote to Help Scranton School Win Playground

SCRANTON, Pa. — McNichols Plaza elementary school in Scranton doesn’t have a playground but it is currently in the running to win one.

Right now, the elementary school in south Scranton is in third place to win a $50,000 playground that is made out of recycled materials.

Colgate and ShopRite are sponsoring the contest.

The school that donates toothpaste and toothbrushes and gets the most votes wins.

You can help McNichols Plaza by casting a vote online through Saturday.