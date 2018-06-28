× Trump, Putin to Meet July 16 in Finland

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland, the White House said in a statement Thursday.

“The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” the statement said.

The summit will take place after the meeting of NATO leaders, scheduled for July 11 and 12, and the end of the World Cup in Russia, which concludes on the 15th of that month.

The details of the summit were agreed on Wednesday during a meeting in Moscow between Putin and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton.

