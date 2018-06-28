In this edition of Talkback 16 callers sound off about the garden in Wilkes-Barre mistakenly cut down by city workers and heavy rainfall. We begin with calls about the mailbox damaged in an explosion.
Talkback 16: Mailbox Explosion
-
Talkback 16: Compliments and Criticism
-
Talkback 16: ‘Roseanne’ Gets Canned
-
Talkback 16: Gazebo Vandalized, Drunk Bus Driver
-
Talkback 16: Gas Prices, Gas Leaks
-
Talkback 16: Tornadoes, Tractor Trailer Crashes
-
-
Talkback 16: Flyers in Mailboxes, Nurses on Strike
-
Talkback 16: Fraternity Death, Missing Nun, National News
-
Talkback 16: Same Old News, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Royal Wedding, Emergency Alerts
-
-
Talkback 16: State Budget, No Swimming at Nay Aug Gorge
-
Talkback 16: Metal Detectors, Police Shooting of Unarmed Teenager
-
Talkback 16: Political Ads, Luzerne County Vehicle Registration Fee, Dog Attack