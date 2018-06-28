× Shooting Reported at Capital Gazette Newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Md. — Multiple people were shot at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, a reporter at the newspaper said.

There were multiple injuries and fatalities, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

One person is in custody who is believed to be a shooter at the Gazette building, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

Anne Arundel police said they are responding to an active shooter at an Annapolis building. Police have evacuated the building where the shooting occurred, authorities said.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

The ATF and FBI said they are also responding to a shooting at that location.

The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.