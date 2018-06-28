Raising Money For Nature Parks in Sunbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A dog park and community nature park are in the works for Sunbury.

Ian Marshall of Sunbury spends a lot of time walking his dog, Bo. The lab-mastiff mix needs a lot of exercise. But in Sunbury, there is not a place to let Bo run free. That's why Marshall was excited to hear the city plans to build a dog park near his house.

"There's not much around the area, only one in Norry. A lot of people come from Danville and the surrounding areas. I think getting another one in is a big thing," Marshall said.

"This is definitely going to be a gem for the city of Sunbury and it will be one of a kind for the people of central Pennsylvania," said Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich.

Mayor Karlovich told Newswatch 16 about the "Sunbury Wetland Community Nature Park" which will be in the area of North 6th and Race Streets.

When finished, Karlovich says this 4.5-acre land will be a fenced-in dog park on one side and a protected wetland area on the other side.

"Sitting areas and viewing areas with educational and viewing boards pertaining to the nature, the animals and the history of the property," Mayor Karlovich added.

The mayor estimates this project will cost around $200,000. The city has applied for several grants, but the mayor also has a different approach to fundraising.

"What else can we do to get more attention to this project? Seeing how everyone is online right now, I sat down yesterday and worked out a GoFundMe page."

The mayor says even only a few hours after posting the fundraising page, people expressed interest. He says all money from the GoFundMe page will go directly into the wetland project fund.

Karlovich says the project's next step will be cleaning up the property this summer. He hopes to start building the parks next year.