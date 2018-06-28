Man Dies After ATV Crashes into a Bus in Luzerne County

Posted 9:43 pm, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:41PM, June 28, 2018

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an ATV and bus crashed in Luzerne County.

Police say Derniel Jimenez, 27 of Hazleton, ran a stop sign and his ATV crashed into a Gillig Transit bus.

The crash happened Thursday evening around 6:30 at the intersection of 22nd Street and N. James Street in Hazle Township.

Jimenez was taken to a hospital in Hazleton where he later died.

The driver of the bus was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s