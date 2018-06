Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A tree came down on some power lines Thursday afternoon in Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

The tree caused some traffic problems on Route 309 in the Shavertown area.

Both southbound lanes of 309 were closed for a time as crews worked to clear the scene.

Three traffic lights lost power.

Route 309 in Luzerne County has since reopened.