Driver Charged in Deadly Hit and Run in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run crash in Hanover Township was in court Thursday morning.

That deadly hit and run happened just a few hundred yards away from court on the San Souci Parkway in Hanover Township in February.

Lisa Yurkin, 52, of Nanticoke, is charged with one count of accidents involving death or injury. Police say she’s responsible for hitting and killing Jason Filip, 36, of Hanover Township, in February.

Police say Yurkin turned herself in hours after the crash saying she wasn’t sure if she actually hit a person that night because it was raining and dark. Either way, she didn’t stop or call police immediately after the crash.

Police later tested DNA evidence found on her car that matched to Filip.

Yurkin is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.