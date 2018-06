Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An old factory in Scranton is coming down.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the old Scranton Lace Company as crews were taking down the building along Albright Avenue.

At its peak, the place employed more than 1,000 people.

The business has been closed for more than 15 years.

The factory is now riddled with broken windows and has been the scene of small fires and trespassers.

Commercial and residential buildings are planned for the spot in Scranton.