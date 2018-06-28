× Could Your Kitchen Towels Make You Sick?

Here’s something to think about while looking around your kitchen: when’s the last time you washed your kitchen towels?

New research released this month from the American Society for Microbiology found that some bacteria on the towels could lead to food poisoning.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the new study with a microbiologist at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

Dr. Donna M. Wolk, System Director of Clinical and Molecular Microbiology, explained how the kitchen towel study was done, which families are most at risk, and suggestions to avoid getting food poisoning.

