Cole Irvin, Lehigh Valley All Star Pitcher

Posted 6:45 pm, June 28, 2018, by

With a seven game win streak, Lehigh Valley lefthander Cole Irvin was selected to the International League All Star Team.  Irvin, was one of three IronPigs players making the team, and he is thrilled for the success story this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s