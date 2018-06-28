‘Blown Away’: Family Receives Keys to New Home Thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON, Pa -- With the handing over of the keys, Steven and Heaven Botts became owners of a house in Milton.

This is all thanks to the Habitat for Humanity Branch that covers Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.

"Blown away really," Steven Botts said. "Very blessed. Words could not even describe how we're feeling."

Everything in the home is brand new. The home was built from the ground up.

It's a major upgrade from the couple's apartment in Sunbury.

"We found out we had black mold," Heaven Botts said. "We had the carpets actually sink in where there was dry rot. The nails were coming off of the walls. We didn't even have a ceiling in our kitchen. There was a leak and they never fixed it."

Steven and Heaven's previous apartment was as big as the new home's living room and kitchen, but now they have a four bedroom, two bathroom house to raise their three children. The best part about it is: the couple just got married on Saturday.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Steven Botts added. "Just being able to watch them grow up and make memories with them in a safer environment."

"We would like to see the kids growing up in a house rather than an apartment," Sandra Hopkins of Habitat for Humanity said. "The kids do much better growing up in a home with that stability and they were definitely the people for us."

The couple spent hours working on the home. They've also promised to volunteer on other projects.

Habitat for Humanity tells Newswatch 16 it's looking for a family to move into a home in Mount Carmel.

