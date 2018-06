× Ambulance Rollover Crash in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An ambulance crashed and rolled over Thursday morning in Monroe County.

Pictures of the crash come into our newsroom from the Monroe County Fire Wire and Assistant Chief Paul Warnick.

Officials say three people were inside when it rolled down a hill along Route 33 near Snydersville just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash in Monroe County.