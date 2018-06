Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This tiny community situated just 2 miles north of Pottsville is in the heart of the coal region.

Incorporated in 1850, mining dominated the industry of St. Clair. With mining came residents of many ethnic backgrounds.

These diverse backgrounds meant many different churches. Today, there are 9 within the 1.2 square mile community.

Make the trek to Schuykill County to visit St. Clair and be inspired “About Town”.