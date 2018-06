Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mid way between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton lies the Quality Tomato Capital of the World: Pittston.

Settled before the Revolutionary War, Pittston has served as a patriot fort, railroad and mining center, and industrial hub.

Thanks to the rich soil, the city is known for their tomatoes! An honor they take very seriously. As seen in street signs, statues, and the famous summer festival.

This small city with a rich history makes Pittston a great place to enjoy time “About Town”.