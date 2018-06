Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Constructed in 1926, Historic Bowman Field is the second oldest minor league park in the country.

This baseball gem sits just outside of downtown Williamsport. Once home to the Williamsport Grays, the field has had many renovations over the years. The latest in 2017.

Currently the Crosscutters call it home. Come to Lycoming County, take in a game, and enjoy the day “About Town”.