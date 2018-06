Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the late 1700’s William Montgomery settled along the Susquehanna River. His son Daniel soon followed and Danville was born.

It’s place in history was forged at Montour Iron Works, with the creation of the T-Rail. Thus making railroad transportation safer.

Danville middle school now stands where that first rail was made. Keeping the “Ironmen” tradition alive!

A community that’s so proud of its heritage, makes Danville a great place to wander “About Town”.