15 miles northeast of Scranton lies the “Pioneer City” of Carbondale.

Its nickname came from the rise of the coal industry, as it was the location of the first deep vein anthracite mine in the country.

Another first, Carbondale served as the starting point of the Gravity Railroad, which transported coal for the Delaware and Hudson Canal Company.

