Woman Accused of Stealing $124K from Victim Using Online Scam

Federal prosecutors say a woman from Luzerne County used multiple identities and faked a romantic relationship to swindle a victim out of $124,000 in an online scam.

Joy Dykes, 36, of Edwardsville faces charges in the five-year money laundering scheme.

Federal investigators say she used threats and coercion and even created a fake FBI agent in the online scheme.