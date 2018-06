× Video of Sticky-Pawed Squirrel’s Police Station Donut Theft Goes Viral

When you’re craving something sweet for breakfast, sometimes only a donut will do.

And for one sticky-pawed squirrel, he knew the best place to find one was the Anchorage Police Department.

Unfortunately, for Mr. Squirrel the whole robbery was caught on camera and police are asking for any information that could lead to the recovery of the pink sprinkled donut.