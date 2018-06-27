This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Goose Banding and Food Plot Help with Hoover Tractor

Coming up this week on POL, we'll band resident geese with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in order to keep a track of their population.  Plus we'll head to Hoover Tractor to see the latest in food plot technology,  this machine sure does make planting your food plots easier and faster.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

