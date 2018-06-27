More Evidence Given in Trooper Shooting Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTON, Pa. -- The trial for a man accused of shooting at two state troopers near Nazareth last fall continued Wednesday in Northampton County court.

Daniel Clary from Effort is facing attempted homicide charges for shooting at those troopers and severely wounding one.

In court Wednesday, the prosecution called a number of witnesses including nurses who gave medical attention to shooting suspect Daniel Clary when he showed up at a hospital near Easton, as well as members of the state police forensic unit.

Members of the forensic unit went over all the evidence that was found on Route 33 near Nazareth where the shooting took place last November during what troopers are calling a routine traffic stop.

Among the evidence were bullet casings from Clary's handgun as well as bullet casings and broken pieces of weapons from both Trooper Ryan Seiple and Cpl. Seth Kelly.

Cpl. Kelly is a Wayne County native and was severely wounded during the highway shootout.

At the hospital near Easton, troopers went over what was found in Clary's car that was parked outside of the emergency room.

A handgun and money were found in the front seat along with bullet holes in the doors and broken windows.

It's unclear if Cpl. Kelly will take the stand to testify.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case Thursday.