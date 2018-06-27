Lackawanna County Commissioners Approve Sale of Administration Building

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County commissioners have approved the sale of the administration building in Scranton.

The building along Adams Avenue has been sold to Jefferson-Werner, a company out of Allentown for $1.6 million.

Jefferson-Werner owns the Montage Mountain ski area and water park.

Commissioners and other county departments are scheduled to move to the former Globe store by December 1.

There is no word what the new owner plans to do with the current administration building.

