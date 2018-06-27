Firefighter Nears 60 Years with Volunteer Fire Company 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are few firefighters who can say they've driven the 1941 Mack Pumper that now sits inside the Loyalsock Township Volunteer Fire Company. William Miller is one of them.

"Oh boy, it's been a long time, long time since I've been sitting in here," said William Miller.

At 80 years old, Miller is more than just the oldest member of this fire company. He's also been there the longest. He joined in 1959. Even as a boy, William was never far from a fire company. His father volunteered in South Williamsport.

"When the siren would blow, I used to jump in the car and go with him,” said Miller.

Like many of the volunteers, Miller had a full-time job while also fighting fires. He said he's retired from that job, but now has a part-time position at the courthouse.

"Well, at times I think that's what keeps him going. Between this and golf,” said Thomas Miller.

Continuing the tradition, Miller's son Thomas has been serving alongside his dad for nearly 40 years.

"It's remarkable, you know? 80 years old and still driving the first piece of apparatus out to calls," said Miller’s son.

With his 60th year of service approaching, Miller says he doesn't plan to retire.

"Like I told the guys, when it gets to that point, maybe I'll just come along and take pictures of you while the fires are going on," said Miller.

If it's up to Miller, that won't be anytime soon.