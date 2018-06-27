Davis Manor Set to Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- The clock is ticking for seniors at Davis Manor South in Hazleton to find a new home.

The senior living facility recently announced that it will be closing the doors for good due to "unavoidable circumstances."

Head medical tech Candace Seritsky says she and other staff members, as well as the senior citizens, found out through a letter.

"It was extremely shocking. I mean, we literally came in on Tuesday morning and found an email. We were not expecting it at all," Seritsky said.

Seritsky has been working with senior citizens for two years and says the 33 people living here come from all walks of life.

"Just mainly their mental health and we make sure they have the medication that they need for whatever issues that they have," Seritsky said.

Now the job becomes finding the residents a new home, which could be a challenge.

"It is a lot of looking online for the different facilities, making sure they do take their Social Security. Some of them are privately paid."

We sat down with Mary Roselle, executive director of the Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming County. She says she was contacted by officials at Davis Manor and offered to help find the senior citizens new homes.

"We do what we need to do to make sure seniors have an easy transition somewhere. Sometimes they go back with their families and that gives families a chance to try it again," Roselle said.

Staff members at Davis say they have to close their doors on July 19 and they won't rest until all their residents find a new home.