Court Upholds Former PSU President’s Sentence

Posted 7:49 pm, June 27, 2018, by

Pennsylvania's Superior Court has upheld the conviction of former Penn State President Graham Spanier.

A jury found Spanier guilty of child endangerment more than a year ago.

The charge against Spanier arose from the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal at Penn State.

Prosecutors proved Spanier didn't do enough after he learned Sandusky was abusing boys.

Spanier is ordered to serve two months in state prison.

Sandusky is serving what amounts to a life sentence.

Two other Penn State officials already served their sentences in connection with the scandal.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s