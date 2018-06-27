Court Upholds Former PSU President’s Sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pennsylvania's Superior Court has upheld the conviction of former Penn State President Graham Spanier.

A jury found Spanier guilty of child endangerment more than a year ago.

The charge against Spanier arose from the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal at Penn State.

Prosecutors proved Spanier didn't do enough after he learned Sandusky was abusing boys.

Spanier is ordered to serve two months in state prison.

Sandusky is serving what amounts to a life sentence.

Two other Penn State officials already served their sentences in connection with the scandal.