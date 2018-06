× Child Dies after Fall into Swimming Pool

SCRANTON, Pa. — A 2-year-old child who fell into a swimming pool last week in Scranton has died.

Scranton police say Anya Galarza passed away Sunday at Geisinger Medical Center after falling into the pool on 13th Avenue in West Scranton.

An investigation is underway but police say it appears to be an accident and do not expect to file any charges for the death in Scranton.