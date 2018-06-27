Carrie Martini, Victim in Double Murder/Suicide, Remembered at Her Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The woman at the center of a deadly love triangle in Wayne County was remembered at her church in Lackawanna County Wednesday night.

Investigators say a former boyfriend shot and killed Carrie Martini and her new boyfriend then took his own life Tuesday night.

State police say William Rowen showed up at Martini's home along Eisenhauer Road in Salem Township to confront her and her new lover, Dale Thomas.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunfire. Troopers later discovered three bodies.

According to friends, Martini was very well known in northeastern Pennsylvania. She had a landscaping business and also taught karate. Everybody Newswatch 16 talked with spoke glowingly of her, including her pastor, who couldn't hold back tears when remembering her dear friend.

"She was bigger than life. She was creative. She was filled with the Holy Spirit. She was giving. She was kind," said Pastor Pat Lee, Light of Christ Church.

That's how Carrie Martini's pastor, Pat Lee, described her prior to a prayer vigil remembering Martini, who friends say was a community servant.

"It's going to be such a vacancy with her gone. The whole church is reeling because we're a family," Lee added.

Dozens gathered at Light of Christ Church near Mount Cobb, where martini was an active member, to honor their close friend.

"If we can only be just a little bit like her, the world will be so much better," friend Cindy Collins said.

"To the person next to her at the grocery mart, to the guy on the barstool, she didn't care where she was, she was going to tell you that the Lord loves you, and there's more for you right now," said Judy Longo, another friend.

Throughout the entire area, Martini was known as a very talented landscaper. She recently worked on the entire backyard at Light of Christ Church for free. The church uses the pond she added to baptize its members.

"Anyone who comes out here really feels that this is a place they can just feel the Lord's presence. This place is just touched by God's amazing grace," Lee added.

Pastor Lee also says that Martini's funeral service could even be held in that backyard she built.