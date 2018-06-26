Working on the Gateway to Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Making a good first impression is one of the most important things a city can do. Crews in Pittston are hard work to just that.

It might not look like much now, but Pittston city leaders and some business owners call the work on South Main Street progress.

Crews have been at it for the last couple of months on this sidewalk project and it should change a lot for the city.

“A good downtown should be walkable. You shouldn't have to drive from one business to the other,” Michael Butera of Butera Law Offices said.

The stretch of South Main Street brings in a lot of traffic from Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding areas.

People said it’s the gateway to Pittston, so it should look nice.

“It's just inviting! It looks nice, it makes it very easy to get around in and there's plenty of parking,” Butera said.

“It's beautiful. We've all waited for this a long time. It makes the town look affordable and pleasing,” Manager of Rock Street Music Marie Griglock said.

The 1.2 million dollar project is paid mostly by PennDoT. The city is matching $300,000.

Mayor Mike Lombardo hopes it encourages more people to shop local.

“It makes Main Street walkable. It makes it safe. It's well lit at night and it helps businesses in general,” Lombardo said.

Work on this section of South Main Street is scheduled to wrap up in late July.