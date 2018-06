× K-9 Unit Helps End Luzerne County Chase

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning traffic stop led to a police chase which ended on foot.

It began just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on South Hunter Highway (Route 309) in Butler Township and ended in Dorrance.

Officials say the male, whose name has not been released, was tracked down with the use of a K-9 unit.

He was taken into custody without incident and no one was injured during the chase in Luzerne County.