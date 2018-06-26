Hazleton Man Sentenced for Shooting in 2016

The gunman in a deadly shooting in Hazleton is going to federal prison.

Christian Rosado killed a man during a drug deal back in the summer of 2016.

Rosado, age 28, was selling marijuana in Hazelton where a shootout with a customer ensued.

Rosado fired his .40 caliber Glock handgun multiple times and killed the drug customer.

Rosado was arrested the following day at the hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Under federal law, Rosado’s possession of the firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking is a federal offense.

Rosado must serve nearly twenty-two years in prison.

 

