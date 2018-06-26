Firefighters Killed in Massive Explosion 54 years Ago, Remembered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smithfield Township, Pa. -- 54 years ago today a massive explosion in Monroe County claimed the lives of six people.

The explosion was said to be so massive that it rattled homes miles away.

Of the six who were killed, three were firefighters. Tonight, they were remembered by current members of the company.

As the siren sounded shortly after 6 p.m., current members of the Marshall's Creek Volunteer Fire Company hung their heads and remembered the fateful morning of June 26, 1964. 54 years ago today.

"This is apart of the Marshall's Creek Fire Company history," assistant fire chief, Eugene Berry said. "Every department has its history. Some uneventful, others, massively eventful."

Just after 4 a.m. that day, Marshall's Creek Fire Company responded to a tractor trailer fire on Route 209 just north of Marshall's Creek near East Stroudsburg. Shortly after their arrival, the trailer, which was carrying several tons of dynamite exploded, claiming the lives of three fire fighters and three civilians.

"It would have looked like a moon crater," Berry added. "Like a crater on the moon is the way it's been described to me."

On the 50 anniversary of June 26, 1964, a monument was erected remembering Earl Miller, Leonard Mosier and Edward Hines. Current members of the fire company say that every time they come to work, they remember the three men.

"Every call, anything that really has to do with a tractor trailer, it's always kind of in the back of your mind," fire chief, Joseph Luisi said. "You're always thinking about what they went through and what you can go through."

The tractor trailer that exploded had no cargo markings on it, so the Marshall's Creek Fire Company had no idea what was inside, because the driver fled the scene. the tragic incident forever changed the methods in how truck's carry cargo.

"It's a good thing that the markings came out of it, because now it's mandatory," volunteer fire fighter, Patrick Lapater said. "So some good came out of the bad."

Reports from the time of the explosion state that a crater was formed that was 10 feet deep and 40 feet wide. The explosion also rocked a nearby reptile farm. Many exotic snakes got loose, while others were killed in the blast.