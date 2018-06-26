Erie Minor League Baseball Team Serves Up Hot Dogs With Cotton Candy Buns

ERIE, Pa. — With hot dogs wrapped in cotton candy buns and covered with Nerds candies, “Sugar Rush Night” at the Erie SeaWolves ballpark certainly lived up to its name!
The SeaWolves served up some very sweet treats at a recent game against the Altoona Curve.
A Smith’s hot dog nestled in a cotton candy cloud and topped with Nerds candies was on the menu.
And for desert, a “cotton candy ball.” A scoop of ice cream… covered in sprinkles… then wrapped in cotton candy.
Some SeaWolves players gave the treats a try, including this “Lady and the Tramp” inspired Twitter video.
Even the Oak Ridge Boys chimed in on the sugary treat.
42.126287 -80.081173