Erie Minor League Baseball Team Serves Up Hot Dogs With Cotton Candy Buns

ERIE, Pa. — With hot dogs wrapped in cotton candy buns and covered with Nerds candies, “Sugar Rush Night” at the Erie SeaWolves ballpark certainly lived up to its name!

The SeaWolves served up some very sweet treats at a recent game against the Altoona Curve.

A Smith’s hot dog nestled in a cotton candy cloud and topped with Nerds candies was on the menu.

It’s Sugar Rush night at UPMC Park! You can get a Smith’s hot dog with a cotton candy bun topped with nerds! 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/z9FhZBtXun — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 23, 2018

And for desert, a “cotton candy ball.” A scoop of ice cream… covered in sprinkles… then wrapped in cotton candy.

How about a cotton candy ball! Ice cream covered in sprinkles inside a ball of cotton candy! Sugar Rush night! pic.twitter.com/OMpZqb7Gql — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 23, 2018

Some SeaWolves players gave the treats a try, including this “Lady and the Tramp” inspired Twitter video.

A Lady and the Tramp moment as Nathan and @WolvesBubbleBoy taste the cotton candy hot dog topped with Nerds. pic.twitter.com/YwxtSjANxY — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) June 23, 2018

Even the Oak Ridge Boys chimed in on the sugary treat.

Our friends the @erie_seawolves cane up with what????? https://t.co/nr0slmAstd — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) June 24, 2018