SCRANTON, Pa. -- A doctor in Scranton is accused of indecent assault.

Dr. Joel Laury was at the Lackawanna County Courthouse in Scranton Tuesday morning.

According to arrest papers, the doctor, who works for Horizon Medical Group, was involved in lewd behavior while training a 20-year-old female college student.

Laury is charged with lewdness and indecent assault.