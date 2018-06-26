× Boating Under the Influence Concerns Officers on Summer Holidays

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On the upcoming 4th of July holiday week, officers in Lycoming County will be out checking for drivers under the influence and boaters under the influence.

A boater for years, Terry Cochran says he always does his best to stay safe on the water, especially when he has extra passengers.

This is the first time he’s taken his granddaughters for a ride on his new boat down the Susquehanna River near Williamsport.

“Especially with kids wearing their life jackets the whole time the boats moving,” Cochran said.

Hundreds of boaters are expected to be out on the Susquehanna River over the Fourth of July week and so will law enforcement officers.

“It’s one of our busy seasons,” said Waterways Conservation Officer Emmett Kyler.

Officers with the Fish and Boat Commission will be on the lookout for boaters under the influence. It’s part of Operation Dry Water, a national effort to keep people on and in the water safe.

Fish & Boat Commission Reminds Boaters – Don’t Let Boating Under the Influence Sink a Good Time! Learn about #OperationDryWater here: https://t.co/7mWUA5dJX5 pic.twitter.com/C8lxADuuCs — PA Fish & Boat Commission (@fishandboat) June 26, 2018

“You can drink alcoholic beverages on board a boat. We recommend the operator not consume any alcohol,” said Officer Kyler.

If the operator of a floatation device with a paddle is found to be under the influence, Lycoming County Assistant District Attorney Nicole Ippolito says they could face fines and, in some cases, jail time.

“So, if you’re in a canoe, in a kayak, a motorized boat, all of those will include BUI offenses,” Ippolito said.

Law enforcement officers are also concerned about what boaters do once they get on land and behind the wheel of their vehicles.

“You still have to get home once you get off the water, too so you could have had those few beers and been fine on the river, but then you get in your car, and again, you’re a danger because you’re under the influence,” said Ippolito.

“I’m just hoping that they’re smart enough, especially if they have kids on a boat. Never drink and drive a boat,” Cochran advised.