Arrest Made in 1992 Murder of Shamokin Native Christy Mirack

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- It took 25 years, but police think they finally have the man who killed a Shamokin Native in Lancaster County.

Christy Mirack was sexually assaulted and beaten to death in her home just outside of Lancaster in 1992.

Mirack from Shamokin was an elementary school teacher in Lancaster County.

When she didn't show up for work, her principal alerted authorities, and they discovered the body in her home.

Now, a quarter-century after her death, police arrested Raymond Rowe, 49. He plays music at weddings and parties, using the name DJ Freez.

"This killer was at liberty from this crime, this brutal crime, for longer than Christy Mirack was on this earth alive," Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman.

Police matched DNA found at the murder scene, with DNA taken from chewing gum and a water bottle left at a DJ Freez performance in May. That was the big break that led to the arrest.

The work was done by the same company that helped collar the so-called Golden State Killer decades after his California crimes.

Stedman added, "They were able to say 'Look, Rowe seems to be a pretty good suspect for you.' We then got the surreptitious DNA sample from her, sent that to the crime lab. The crime lab compared that to the DNA samples from her body and the crime scene and we had, you know, a match."

According to the district attorney, there is a one in 74 octillion chance the DNA found in Mirack's home belongs to someone other than Raymond Rowe.

